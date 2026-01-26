Cricket West Indies Announces Squad to fight for 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

HIGHLIGHTS





• 15-member squad selected with balance, experience, and adaptability for conditions in India and Sri Lanka.

• Gudakesh Motie returns following a development stint in South Africa.

• Johnson Charles selected as backup wicketkeeper, along with providing powerplay and opening cover.

• Alzarri Joseph continues return-to-play programme and remains under medical assessment.

• This squad will compete in the three-match T20I series against South Africa from January 27-31.



ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the 15-member squad to compete in the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup being played in India and Sri Lanka from February 6 to March 9.

The selection follows an extensive assessment period and is aimed at assembling a group capable of competing consistently at the highest level, while adapting to the unique demands of subcontinental conditions.



Head Coach Daren Sammy, who captained the region to its most recent triumphs in 2012 and 2016, said the squad reflects careful planning and a clear understanding of what will be required to succeed at the global event.



“We have selected a squad with balance, extensive experience, and a touch of mystery. We’ve got X-factor where it counts, hungry newcomers pushing the seasoned heads, and a group ready to fight to make the region proud.”



“We’ve thought long and hard about what it takes to win in India and Sri Lanka, and we’ve come up with the best team to help us achieve that goal, and I firmly believe we will”, he added.



Gudakesh Motie returns to the squad with renewed confidence after completing a development stint in South Africa in the lead up to and during the SA20.



Johnson Charles has been selected as the squad’s backup wicketkeeper, with selectors noting that with the available player pool, his international experience and proven powerplay capability also provide valuable opening cover. Quentin Sampson has also been included as a middle-order option.



Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph continues his return-to-play process after injury. While he has made significant progress, he has not yet been cleared for high-intensity competition and will continue to work closely with CWI’s medical and performance teams.



Captain Shai Hope spoke on the opportunity to represent the region on the world stage and expressed confidence in the group looking to make a deep run in the tournament.



“World Cups are special, and as a player you want to play on the biggest stages possible”, he said.



“This is an experienced group of players, and we are no strangers to playing in these conditions. We’ve got plenty of power and skill in the batting and quality bowlers who can adapt to conditions on any given day to help us compete and win matches consistently.”



The squad has assembled in South Africa for the three match T20I series against the Proteas from January 27-31, which will serve as their final preparation before the opening fixtures of the T20 World Cup.





West Indies Squad for the ICC T20 World Cup





Shai Hope (Captain)





Johnson Charles





Roston Chase





Matthew Forde





Shimron Hetmyer





Jason Holder





Akeal Hosein





Shamar Joseph





Brandon King





Gudakesh Motie





Rovman Powell





Sherfane Rutherford





Quentin Sampson





Jayden Seales





Romario Shepherd











Team Management Unit





Rawl Lewis – Team Manager





Daren Sammy – Head Coach





Floyd Reifer – Assistant Coach (Batting)





Ravi Rampaul – Assistant Coach (Bowling)





Rayon Griffith – Assistant Coach (Fielding)





Dr Denis Byam – Physiotherapist





Darc Browne – Strength & Conditioning Coach





Fitzbert Alleyne – Massage Therapist





Dr. Akshai Mansingh – Team Doctor





Avenesh Seetaram – Performance Analyst





Jerome Foster – Content & Media Officer