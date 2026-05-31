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Cricket West Indies Announces ODI Squad for the First Series of an Exciting Home Season

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HIGHLIGHTS

– 15-member squad selected for the start of a pivotal World Cup qualification campaign, while seeking to extend unbeaten streak at home.
– Alzarri Joseph and Gudakesh Motie return after an extended absence to strengthen the bowling unit.
– Shimron Hetmyer is being reintegrated into the ODI setup following his outstanding T20 World Cup performances.
  

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced its 15-member squad for the highly anticipated three-match One Day International (ODI) series against Sri Lanka, scheduled for June 3-8 at Sabina Park in Jamaica.

The series comes at the start of a crucial stage in the West Indies campaign for automatic qualification to the 2027 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup.


Led by captain Shai Hope, the “Men in Maroon” team will also be aiming to extend their unbeaten home ODI series streak to five consecutive victories, with the last triumph coming against Pakistan in August of last year.

The squad sees the return of fast bowler Alzarri Joseph, who had been sidelined since July 2025 due to a back injury, along with Gudakesh Motie who missed the series away to New Zealand back in November.

Following his impressive performances during the recent ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Shimron Hetmyer has been reintegrated into the West Indies ODI setup as part of CWI’s strategic build-up towards the 50-Over World Cup in October and November next year. He will join the squad ahead of the third and final encounter. 

Head Coach Daren Sammy says the team’s strong recent form at home has boosted confidence ahead of the series against a formidable opponent.

“Sri Lanka are a disciplined and skilful ODI unit, especially in conditions that demand patience and smart cricket. For us, this series is about setting the standard, intensity in the field, clarity with the bat, and consistency with the ball. We want to play fearless but intelligent cricket and continue building the identity we believe West Indies cricket should represent.”

Sammy added that:

“In our desire to make home a fortress in ODI cricket, I want the team to win moments consistently rather than relying on individual brilliance which we have stressed for the last 18 months.”

The squad arrived in Jamaica on May 31 following the conclusion of the 10-day training camp at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

Fans can watch the exciting action all series long on ESPN Caribbean or listen to live radio coverage on Windies YouTube channel. For updates on the full 2026 International Home Series visit www.windiescricket.com and follow @windiescricket on all major social media platforms.


West Indies ODI Squad Against Sri Lanka

Shai Hope (Captain)

Ackeem Auguste

John Campbell

Keacy Carty

Roston Chase

Matthew Forde

Justin Greaves

Shimron Hetmyer

Amir Jangoo

Alzarri Joseph

Shamar Joseph

Gudakesh Motie

Sherfane Rutherford

Jayden Seales

Shamar Springer



Team Management Unit (TMU)

Head Coach: Daren Sammy

Manager: Rawl Lewis

Assistant Coach (Batting): Floyd Reifer

Assistant Coach (Bowling): Ravi Rampaul

Assistant Coach (Fielding): Rayon Griffith

Physiotherapist: Dr Denis Byam

Strength & Conditioning Coach: Darc Browne

Massage Therapist: Harone Jackson

Performance Analyst: Avenesh Seetaram

Content & Media Officer: Jerome Foster



Match Schedule

1st ODI: June 3 – Sabina Park, Jamaica @ 9:30am in Jamaica/10:30am AST

2nd ODI: June 6 – Sabina Park, Jamaica @ 2:30pm in Jamaica/3:30pm AST

3rd ODI: June 8 – Sabina Park, Jamaica @ 2:30pm in Jamaica/3:30pm AST

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