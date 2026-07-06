CREATIVE EXCELLENCE CLEBRATED AT FELIX DEXTER AWARD CEREMONY

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Monday, July 06 , 2026: Creative excellence was celebrated and rewarded as the Ministry of Education, in partnership with the Felix Dexter Foundation in the United Kingdom, honoured outstanding students at the Felix Dexter Award Ceremony, held at the NEMA Conference Room located at Lime Kiln, on Thursday, July 2.



The ceremony marked another milestone in the ongoing partnership between the Ministry of Education and the Felix Dexter Foundation, reflecting their shared commitment to promoting excellence in education and the performing arts.



Named in honour of the late Felix Dexter, the celebrated St. Kitts-born comedian, actor, writer, and broadcaster, the awards recognized students who demonstrated exceptional creativity, talent, and dedication in the arts. The initiative also inspired young people to pursue their artistic passions while striving for academic excellence.



Mrs. Angela Walters, member of the Felix Dexter Foundation, reflected on the life and legacy of Felix Dexter, noting,



“Felix has always recognized St. Kitts as his true home, and before his passing in October 2013, Felix said that he wanted to give back to his place of birth. He was a firm believer in education and realised that for many, educational costs are a true reality. This award ceremony, which will be held annually, will assist to preserve his legacy.”



Mr. Roger Woodley, Deputy Chief Education Officer, underscored the lasting impact of the National Cultural Icon whose legacy continues to inspire young people.



“Although Felix Dexter, a proud son of St. Kitts and Nevis, achieved great success as a comedian, actor, writer, and performer in the United Kingdom, he never forgot his roots. Through this Foundation, his legacy lives on, reminding us that no matter how far we go, we should never forget where we came from and always seek to uplift and inspire others. The Ministry of Education is deeply appreciative of the Foundation’s support in this initiative.”



Mrs. Lisa-Romayne Pistana, Permanent Secretary, praised the initiative and recognized its positive impact on the nation’s youth.



“On behalf of the Ministry of Education and the Minister of Education, Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, I extend sincere congratulations to all of the scholarship recipients. The ministry lauds the efforts of Mr. Dexter’s family for holding true to his wishes, which focus on advancing education for the benefit of people under the age of 18 living in St. Kitts and Nevis. The Ministry of Education believes in the power of partnerships to transform education and this is evident by our theme and our thrust to create multiple pathways in order for ours students, your children, to succeed.”



The event proved to be a fitting tribute to Felix Dexter’s enduring legacy and his lasting contribution to the arts, while celebrating the next generation of creative talent in St. Kitts and Nevis.



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