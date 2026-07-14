Court Orders Forfeiture Of Us$80,000 Seized At Sea Port

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 14, 2026 — The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) wishes to inform the public that, on June 15, 2026, the Court granted an order for the forfeiture of US$80,000 following the successful conclusion of judicial proceedings initiated by the White Collar Crime Unit (WCCU).



The currency was seized by officers of the WCCU on December 17, 2025, from Mr. Torquil Hanley of Camps at the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority during the execution of their lawful duties.



The seizure, investigation, and subsequent forfeiture were conducted in accordance with the laws of the Federation and all applicable legal procedures.



The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force remains steadfast in its commitment to investigating financial crimes, disrupting the movement of illicit funds, and enforcing the laws of the Federation. Through the dedicated efforts of the White Collar Crime Unit and its law enforcement partners, the Police Force will continue to protect the integrity of the nation’s financial system and ensure that criminal proceeds are identified, restrained, and forfeited in accordance with the law.



The RSCNPF encourages members of the public to remain vigilant and to cooperate with law enforcement authorities by reporting suspicious financial activities. Together, we can continue to strengthen the Federation’s efforts to combat financial crime and protect our communities.

Related