“Community Canvas” Mural Painting Initiative Brings Colour and Life to Central Basseterre

Basseterre, St. Kitts, (November 17, 2025) – The “Our Community, Our Canvas” mural painting initiative, Phase 2 of the Hon. Marsha Henderson’s “Our Community, Our Pride” community beautification program, is transforming Central Basseterre into a vibrant art gallery. From November 16th to 28th, Mr. Vaughan Anslyn, master artist and local artist Mr. Devon Warner will work together to create stunning murals at three locations: the steps at Durant Avenue and Thibou Avenue as well as the front of the Public Grand Market.

The murals will showcase marine life, market scenes, and community vendors, highlighting the rich cultural heritage of St. Kitts and Nevis. This initiative aims to not only beautify the area but also to promote community tourism through the creation of vibrant, artistic attractions that would drive tourist dollars into the communities of Basseterre and stimulate local economic growth. The initiative is being implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, as part of its drive to make important improvements to the grand market infrastructure as well as the Department of Urban Resilience and Development within the Ministry of Sustainable Development as part of its ongoing efforts to promote urban beautification, community empowerment and cultural preservation.

The initiative began on Sunday, November 16, 2025 where teams of residents from the community were joined by some members of the Garden Hotspurs Football Club and tourism officials to prepare the area by creating a clean and white blank canvas for the artists to begin working. Beautification efforts at all three sites will also include the removal of all derelict vehicles/boats, white goods etc. from common spaces as well as drain cleaning and repairs to sidewalks.

“The three sites have been selected because they are areas where the communities of Central Basseterre tend to gather to socialize and to celebrate togetherness, food and culture” said the Honourable Marsha Henderson, Minister of Tourism and Member of Parliament for Constituency #2.

“The green colour, which is the signature colour of the community will be incorporated into the artwork and will enhance the volunteer work done by residents in the past. The aim is to permanently uplift these neighbourhoods, and by doing so uplift the spirits and livelihoods of the residents and businesses that call them home and to foster a sense of brotherly love and togetherness. I would like to thank all who have contributed to making this exciting initiative a success” the representative continued.

