Coming Soon: Photo Radar Speed Enforcement on Our Roads

The Traffic Department wishes to inform motorists that photo radar technology will soon be introduced across the Federation to help detect and capture the speed of violators. These state-of-the-art devices will be randomly deployed at select hotspots around the island where speeding and collisions are most common.

The photo radar units will automatically record the speed and image of vehicles exceeding the legal limit. The data collected will then be analyzed, and traffic tickets will be generated and served to the owners of vehicles found in violation of the speed limits for the respective areas.

Under the new enforcement system, motorists caught exceeding the speed limit will face a minimum fine of $250.00. Additionally, an extra $100.00 will be added for every 10 miles per hour above the limit after the first 10 miles. For example, driving 20 miles per hour over the limit will result in a fine of $350.00, and 30 miles over will amount to $450.00.

This initiative forms part of our continued effort to promote road safety, reduce reckless driving, and prevent serious or fatal accidents. Excessive speed remains one of the leading causes of serious and fatal accidents on our roads.

We therefore urge all motorists to slow down, obey posted speed limits, and exercise caution at all times.

Together, we can make our roads safer for everyone.

