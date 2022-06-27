Colin Archibald joins Morrisville Raptors for Minor League Cricket

By: Staff Reporter

Rising Nevisian cricketer, Colin Archibald is playing Minor League Cricket in the United States. Archibald is a member of the new Morrisville Raptors. He was picked in the draft as the Raptors’ Wild Card selection.

Thus far for 2022, Archibald has played two games for the President’s XI. He recently created history, Archibald made his maiden century at number 10 for the Leeward Islands in the West Indies 4-day Championship, scoring a brisk-for-first-class 106* (109). Archibald also bagged 14 wickets in the regional tournament.

Morrisville Mayor TJ Cawley (left) and members of the new Morrisville Raptors cricket team; Photo Credit: Hasham Malik Photography Major League Cricket

In his last outing for the President’s XI, Archibald produced a dashing unbeaten 40 from 44 balls, hitting 6 fours and 2 sixes.

The Raptors’ are the newest team in the tournament. They officially launched at Church Street Park on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

The Raptors kicked off their first season on Saturday at the Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida.