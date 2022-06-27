Colin Archibald joins Morrisville Raptors for Minor League Cricket

Advertise With SKN PULSE

By: Staff Reporter

Rising Nevisian cricketer, Colin Archibald is playing Minor League Cricket in the United States. Archibald is a member of the new Morrisville Raptors. He was picked in the draft as the Raptors’ Wild Card selection.

Thus far for 2022, Archibald has played two games for the President’s XI. He recently created history, Archibald made his maiden century at number 10 for the Leeward Islands in the West Indies 4-day Championship, scoring a brisk-for-first-class 106* (109). Archibald also bagged 14 wickets in the regional tournament.

Advertise With SKN PULSE
Morrisville Mayor TJ Cawley (left) and members of the new Morrisville Raptors cricket team; Photo Credit: Hasham Malik Photography Major League Cricket
Related Posts

ST. PAULS REMAIN TOP OF THE LEAGUE

EASY LIKE SUNDAY MORNING; BOLD CAMPBELL WRAPS UP TEST WIN!

COACH WELSH: THE BOYS ARE READY TO EMBARK ON THIS NEW…

In his last outing for the President’s XI, Archibald produced a dashing unbeaten 40 from 44 balls, hitting 6 fours and 2 sixes.

The Raptors’ are the newest team in the tournament. They officially launched at Church Street Park on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

The Raptors kicked off their first season on Saturday at the Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida.

Share
More Stories

Ten Contestants Confirmed For 2018 Haynes Smith Ms.…

Nisbet Plantation Beach Club wins Hotel of the Year 2019…

YLAI Fellows Encouraged to be ‘Agents of Change’

1 of 2,046
error: Our Content Is protected !!

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy