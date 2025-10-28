03aaec63 ea80 44b4 8.original.max 700x450.jpegquality 65
CWI Announces Official Fixtures for 2025 CG United Super50 Cup

• Tournament takes place over 11 days from November 19 – 29.
• Matches to be played at three venues in Trinidad.
• Round-robin format with top two sides advancing to the final.

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the official fixtures for the 2025 CG United Super50 Cup.

The 50-over rivalry returns with six regional squads squaring off from Wednesday 19 November to Saturday 29 November, with matches taking place at three venues across Trinidad – Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA), Queen’s Park Oval (QPO) and Sir Frank Worrell Cricket Ground (UWI SPEC).

Trinidad & Tobago Red Force (TTRF), Barbados Pride (BP), Guyana Harpy Eagles (GHE), Jamaica Scorpions (JS), Leeward Islands Hurricanes (LIH) and Windward Islands Volcanoes (WIV) will all do battle for the top prize of US$100,000, with US$50,000 being awarded to the runner-up, while the 3rd and 4th placed teams will each take home US$25,000.

Entry to all matches will be free, with games at BLCA beginning at 2:00 PM AST / 1:00 PM Jamaica time, while matches at QPO and UWI SPEC will bowl off at 9:00 AM AST / 8:00 AM Jamaica time.

The CG United Super50 Cup 2025 Match Schedule:

Wednesday, November 19

LIH vs. WV at BLCA

JS vs. GHE at QPO

TTRF vs. BP at UWI SPEC

Friday, November 21

TTRF vs. JS at BLCA

LIH vs. BP at QPO

WV vs. GHE at UWI SPEC

Sunday, November 23

TTRF vs. GHE at BLCA

BP vs. WV at QPO

LIH vs. JS at UWI SPEC

Tuesday, November 25

JS vs. BP at BLCA

LIH vs. GHE at QPO

TTRF vs. WV at UWI SPEC

Thursday, November 27

JS vs. WV at BLCA

TTRF vs. LIH at QPO

GHE vs. BP at UWI SPEC

Saturday, November 29

FINAL

CG United Super 50 Cup (2025/26)

