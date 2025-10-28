CWI Announces Official Fixtures for 2025 CG United Super50 Cup

HIGHLIGHTS



• Tournament takes place over 11 days from November 19 – 29.

• Matches to be played at three venues in Trinidad.

• Round-robin format with top two sides advancing to the final.

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the official fixtures for the 2025 CG United Super50 Cup.



The 50-over rivalry returns with six regional squads squaring off from Wednesday 19 November to Saturday 29 November, with matches taking place at three venues across Trinidad – Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA), Queen’s Park Oval (QPO) and Sir Frank Worrell Cricket Ground (UWI SPEC).



Trinidad & Tobago Red Force (TTRF), Barbados Pride (BP), Guyana Harpy Eagles (GHE), Jamaica Scorpions (JS), Leeward Islands Hurricanes (LIH) and Windward Islands Volcanoes (WIV) will all do battle for the top prize of US$100,000, with US$50,000 being awarded to the runner-up, while the 3rd and 4th placed teams will each take home US$25,000.





Entry to all matches will be free, with games at BLCA beginning at 2:00 PM AST / 1:00 PM Jamaica time, while matches at QPO and UWI SPEC will bowl off at 9:00 AM AST / 8:00 AM Jamaica time.



The CG United Super50 Cup 2025 Match Schedule:



Wednesday, November 19



LIH vs. WV at BLCA



JS vs. GHE at QPO



TTRF vs. BP at UWI SPEC



Friday, November 21



TTRF vs. JS at BLCA



LIH vs. BP at QPO



WV vs. GHE at UWI SPEC



Sunday, November 23



TTRF vs. GHE at BLCA



BP vs. WV at QPO



LIH vs. JS at UWI SPEC



Tuesday, November 25



JS vs. BP at BLCA



LIH vs. GHE at QPO



TTRF vs. WV at UWI SPEC



Thursday, November 27



JS vs. WV at BLCA



TTRF vs. LIH at QPO



GHE vs. BP at UWI SPEC



Saturday, November 29



FINAL



