CWI Announces Official Fixtures for 2025 CG United Super50 Cup

• Tournament takes place over 11 days from November 19 – 29.
• Matches to be played at three venues in Trinidad.
• Round-robin format with top two sides advancing to the final.
ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the official fixtures for the 2025 CG United Super50 Cup.
The 50-over rivalry returns with six regional squads squaring off from Wednesday 19 November to Saturday 29 November, with matches taking place at three venues across Trinidad – Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA), Queen’s Park Oval (QPO) and Sir Frank Worrell Cricket Ground (UWI SPEC).
Trinidad & Tobago Red Force (TTRF), Barbados Pride (BP), Guyana Harpy Eagles (GHE), Jamaica Scorpions (JS), Leeward Islands Hurricanes (LIH) and Windward Islands Volcanoes (WIV) will all do battle for the top prize of US$100,000, with US$50,000 being awarded to the runner-up, while the 3rd and 4th placed teams will each take home US$25,000.
Entry to all matches will be free, with games at BLCA beginning at 2:00 PM AST / 1:00 PM Jamaica time, while matches at QPO and UWI SPEC will bowl off at 9:00 AM AST / 8:00 AM Jamaica time.
The CG United Super50 Cup 2025 Match Schedule:
Wednesday, November 19
LIH vs. WV at BLCA
JS vs. GHE at QPO
TTRF vs. BP at UWI SPEC
Friday, November 21
TTRF vs. JS at BLCA
LIH vs. BP at QPO
WV vs. GHE at UWI SPEC
Sunday, November 23
TTRF vs. GHE at BLCA
BP vs. WV at QPO
LIH vs. JS at UWI SPEC
Tuesday, November 25
JS vs. BP at BLCA
LIH vs. GHE at QPO
TTRF vs. WV at UWI SPEC
Thursday, November 27
JS vs. WV at BLCA
TTRF vs. LIH at QPO
GHE vs. BP at UWI SPEC
Saturday, November 29
FINAL
