Colin Archibald and Jeremiah Louis Named In Cricket West Indies President’s X1

By: T. Chapman

Colin Archibald of Nevis and Jeremiah Louis of St. Kitts have been selected to the Cricket West Indies President’s X1 team, which will face off with the touring Bangladesh team from June 10th-12th in Antigua.

Archibald and Louis were consistent with the ball and bat in the recently concluded West Indies Regional Championship.

Both bowlers claimed a pair of four-fors against Trinidad and Tobago. Louis ended up with 7 wickets in that match.

They had stints where they scored with the bat as well, Louis made 42* against Trinidad and Archibald made a fiery 38 against Guyana in round 2 and 21 against Trinidad.

In addition, Archibald created history when he scored his maiden first class century, 106* off 109 balls as a #10 batsman against the Windwards Volcanoes.

This is the second time for the year that Archibald has been selected in a CWI President’s XI.

The full CWI President’s XI squad reads as follows:

Yannic Cariah (Captain)

Colin Archibald

Alick Athanaze

Tagenarine Chanderpaul

Bryan Charles

Roston Chase

Tevin Imlach

Jeremiah Louis

Preston McSween

Marquino Mindley

Jeremy Solozano

Jomel Warrican

MATCH SCHEDULE – Bangladesh tour of West Indies

June 10-12: Bangladesh vs CWI President’s XI – Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua Local start time 10am/9am Jamaica time

June 16-20: 1st Test – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua. Local start time 10am/9am Jamaica