COLE PALMER ARRIVES TO HERO’S WELCOME IN ST KITTS 

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS (JULY 16, 2025) – Chelsea and England footballer, Cole Palmer, arrived to a hero’s welcome in St. Kitts last night, fresh from lifting the trophy with his fellow Chelsea team mates at the FIFA Club World Cup final in New York on Sunday.

The Caribbean island holds a special place in Palmer’s heart, as the birthplace of his grandfather, Sterry Palmer. He proudly wears the flag of St. Kitts and Nevis – alongside the England flag – on his football boots to honour his family’s roots. The gesture has delighted Kittitians, who have taken Palmer into their hearts, with his “cold” goal celebration copied by schoolchildren across the island.

The Deputy Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Hon. Geoffrey Hanley, and the Minister of Tourism, Hon. Marsha T. Henderson, were on hand to greet the football star on arrival at the airport and, alongside a troupe of traditional Masquerade performers, Palmer and his family were given an authentic Kittitian welcome.

The trip, which marks the first time the 23-year-old has visited St. Kitts, is an opportunity for Palmer to explore the lush and enchanting island with his father and grandfather, in a special moment for the family.

Cole Palmer said: “Landing in St. Kitts off the back of winning the Club World Cup felt really special. It’s where my grandad’s love for football started. The island’s beautiful and really chilled. I can’t wait to explore the mountains, rainforest and sea – and to try out the food!”

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr Terrance Drew said: “Cole Palmer’s visit to St. Kitts and Nevis is a powerful reminder of the strength and pride of our diaspora. His presence and mentorship will inspire the next generation to believe that global success is possible, no matter where you come from. We are proud to welcome him home and deeply grateful for his commitment to our young people and to the development of sports in our Federation.”

The Minister of Tourism for St. Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Marsha T. Henderson, said: “It’s an honour to welcome Cole Palmer and his family to St. Kitts. The Palmers already have a special connection to the island and that will only grow as they spend time exploring our lush rainforests, picturesque mountains and stunning waters, and savouring our rich culture and cuisine.

“After Cole’s heroic performance at the FIFA Club World Cup, St. Kitts is the perfect place to enjoy a relaxing break and reconnect with family – vibrant yet uncrowded, with a vibe that is a mix of adventure and zen. We hope this will be the first of many visits for him.”

Sourced: St Kitts Tourism

