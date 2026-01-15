cibc sweeten
Local News

CIBC Caribbean Customer Wins US$3500

Pulse Administrator
By Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read

By: Tito Chapman

The CIBC Sweeten the Season Christmas Promotion has concluded and one of three winners has been announced. Last week Thursday, CIBC announced the first winner at a prize giving ceremony.

Mrs Ophelia Morton is the first of three Winners in the CIBC Caribbean Sweeten The Season Promotion.

At the prize giving ceremony held on Thursday 8th January, 2026 at the Basseterre Branch, Mrs Morton locked in and unveiled her winnings.

The brief ceremony was chaired by Shalloyda Hewlett, the bank’s marketing manager.

