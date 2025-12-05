Chastanet tenders resignation as UWP Leader

Opposition Leader of St Lucia’s United Workers Party, Allen Chastanet, has tendered his resignation as leader of UWP, on the heels of a bruising election defeat.

The UWP only won one seat, Chastenet’s seat in Micoud South, in the December 1 poll. The Saint Lucia Labour Party won 14 seats, with the remaining two going to independent candidates aligned with the government bench.

This was the second consecutive election loss for the UWP under Chastanet’s leadership. In 2021 general election, the party managed only two seats.

Chastanet has held the role as political leader for 12 years.

Phillip J. Pierre is being sworn in for a second term as St Lucia’s prime minister this afternoon, on the back of his party’s landslide victory on December 1.