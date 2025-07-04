Celebrity Chef Nyesha Arrington Joins Stellar Chef Lineup For St. Kitts and Nevis Restaurant Week

Grill Fest and Taste at Twilight also feature accomplished local talent, Chef Stephen Marsham

Basseterre, St. Kitts (04 July 2025) – The St. Kitts Tourism Authority is proud to announce the return of acclaimed chef, entrepreneur, television personality, and restaurateur, Nyesha Arrington, to the island for the annual St. Kitts & Nevis Restaurant Week. Chef Nyesha will join Chef Stephen Marsham of national descent, who has cooked in some of the most sought-after restaurants in New York City, and a stellar lineup of local chefs. The St. Kitts and Nevis Restaurant Week is scheduled for 17-27 July, and includes several signature events featuring culinary masterpieces from chefs from across the length and breadth of the twin Federation.

A familiar face in St. Kitts, Chef Nyesha Arrington previously served as Executive Chef at Spice Mill in 2010, where she was known for her innovative approach to local cuisine, helping position the restaurant as one of the most recognizable on TripAdvisor. Chef Nyesha is a celebrated chef known for her innovative approach to global flavors, rooted in her multicultural upbringing, and refined through elite culinary training. Her culinary excellence has earned her several accolades, including Eater LA’s Chef of the Year and a spot on Zagat’s ‘30 Under 30’ list. Additionally, she has made television appearances across multiple networks, including Bravo’s Top Chef, Food Network’s Tournament of Champions, and currently FOX’s Next Level Chef, where she showcases her expertise and passion for mentoring aspiring chefs. Most recently, Chef Nyesha hosted the James Beard Foundation Awards, was a featured chef at Chefs at Sea, and participated in Vivid Sydney, the largest public festival in the southern hemisphere.

“It is an honour to return to the vibrant island of St. Kitts for Restaurant Week,” said Chef Nyesha Arrington. “This island holds a special place in my heart and marks a full circle moment in my career to return and be part of this cultural culinary celebration. Food has a special way of connecting people, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to create meaningful culinary experiences with this community.”

Chef Stephen Marsham returns to his home nation from New York City, where he has established his culinary prowess at iconic establishments like Pastis, Tatiana by Kwame Onwuachi, and Wayan. His specialty is utilizing French techniques and applying Caribbean flair to complete every dish. Chef Stephen also recently represented St. Kitts at the South Beach Food and Wine Festival earlier this year.

“My return to St. Kitts and Nevis for Restaurant Week is a celebration of our national cuisine and local talent,” said Chef Stephen Marsham. “I am truly honored to support the continued evolution of St. Kitts as a culinary destination by participating in the Tamarind edition of St. Kitts and Nevis Restaurant Week. It is a privilege to contribute to the broader goal of shining a spotlight on the rich and diverse cuisine of our twin-island nation.”

Restaurant Week, one of the highly anticipated activations of Summer Unscripted, highlights chefs from across the island, all masters of their bold and captivating flavors. In addition to irresistible dining menus, the week will feature signature events. Grill Fest, scheduled for 26th July, one of the most anticipated events of Restaurant Week, brings together local grillers from across the island in a friendly BBQ competition featuring chicken, pork, fish, and lobster. Additional features of the competition include an amateur mixology competition, cultural performances, local artisan showcases, local rum and wine tastings, raffles, and dedicated entertaining areas and culinary experiences for children.

Ending the week is the elevated and interactive dining experience, Taste at Twilight, on 27 July. Visiting Chefs Nyesha and Stephen will collaborate with local Kittitian chefs to present a three-course seated dinner. Guests will enjoy a cocktail reception, a guided farm tour, and an immersive dining experience including live music and chef interactions, discussing the stories, ingredients, and heritage of each dish.

This year’s featured local ingredient is tamarind, which will be highlighted across special menus at participating restaurants. From casual, local spots to fine dining establishments, each menu is thoughtfully crafted to celebrate St. Kitts’ agricultural and culinary roots.

The full calendar of special events of the St. Kitts & Nevis Restaurant Week includes:

● St. Kitts Tasting Showcase

● R&B Tamarind Brunch

● Karaoke

● A Tropical Twist Dinner

● Children’s Home Charity Dinner

● Date Night

● Cook, Sip, &Glamp

● Tamarind Flavors

● Grill Fest

● Taste at Twilight

“Restaurant Week celebrates more than just food—it’s an attribute to Kittitian heritage and promotes community,” said Kelly Fontenelle, CEO of St. Kitts Tourism Authority. “Chef Nyesha’s strong connection to the island and her global culinary acclaim, alongside Chef Stephen’s local roots and exceptional talent, promise a memorable and exciting Restaurant Week experience for locals and travellers from around the world. We’re thrilled to welcome both visiting chefs back to the island.”

Visitors can learn more about Restaurant Week at: visitstkitts.com/things-to-do-st-kitts/landing-restaurant-week.

Destination updates and information can be found on the St. Kitts Tourism Authority website, www.visitstkitts.com.

####

Related