Body found in Fountain Estate Mountain identified as Arthur Henry

By: Staff Writer

The body found Tuesday night (April 5) in the Fountain Estate Mountain has been identified as 67-year-old Arthur Henry.

Henry, also known as “Paw” and “Sensei” of Soho Village and was residing in Fountain Estate, prior to being reported missing on March 24.

According to the police, the body was identified by Henry’s family members on Friday (April 08).

An autopsy was performed on his remains on Friday by Resident Pathologist, Dr. Adrian Nuñez. The pathologist concluded that death was as a result of severe brain injury due to a single gunshot wound to the head.

As investigations continue, the police are appealing to persons who might have information regarding this incident to contact the Violent Crime Unit at 467-1887, 467-1888, 662-3468, the nearest police station or the Crime Hotline at 707.