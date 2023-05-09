Cayon, St. Paul’s and Old Road Register Wins In Weekend Action
Sports

Cayon, St. Paul’s and Old Road Register Wins In Weekend Action

There were wins for Flow 4G Cayon Rockets, MFCR Old Road United Jets and S.L. Horsfords St. Paul’s United, as round two action continued on Saturday and Sunday in the 2023 SKNFA Premier League.

On Saturday: 

SECURITY FORCES  vs  FLOW 4G CAYON ROCKETS 

        (half time score 0 – 3 in favour of Cayon) 

FINAL SCORE 0 – 4 in favour of FLOW 4G CAYON ROCKETS

Scoring for Cayon 

Devontay Carty 27th min 

Carlos Bertie struck twice 30th & (pk) 33rd min 

Shaqkeem Butler 63rd min 

NEWTOWN UNITED  vs MFCR UNITED OLD ROAD JETS 

            (half time score 1 – 0 in favour of Newtown Utd) 

FINAL SCORE 1 – 2 in favour of MFCR UNITED OLD ROAD JETS

Scoring for Newtown 

Shaheem Prentice 45th +1 min 

Scoring for Old Road 

Tiquanny Williams with 2 goals – 51st & 55th min 

On Sunday:

FAST CASH SADDLERS  vs  SOL ISLAND AUTO CONAREE 

                      ( half time score 0 – 0 ) 

FINAL SCORE 1 – 1 

Scoring for Conaree 

Tijani Fahie 62nd min

Scoring for Saddlers 

Navaldo Champagne 74th min 

Coach Samuel Phipps said he is pleased with the team’s performance, despite giving up a soft goal early in the second half. “Unfortunately, we went behind again with what I think was a soft goal, but nevertheless, traits of a good team, we always come back and try to level the score so I am pleased with the guys and their performance,” Phipps said. 

 

Coach Al Richards of Conaree was disappointing as he felt his team should have won the match. “I am very disappointed today in giving up these points today. I think it was a game for us to win; we didn’t defend well the set piece from Saddlers either. We gave up a goal…this was a chance to go up the able; maybe 4th position but we slipped it up again,” Richards said. 

 

 

Match #2 

 

JONES GROUP SANDY POINT  vs  S L HORSFORDS ST. PAULS UNITED 

                                  ( half time score  0 – 0 ) 

FINAL SCORE 0 – 2 in favour of S L HORSFORDS ST. PAULS UNITED 

 

Scoring for St. Pauls 

Keithroy Freeman (pk) 54th min 

Diandre Challenger 78th min 

 

Manager of St. Paul’s Austin Lewis said he was not impressed with the performance of his team. “The performance wasn’t the best. I was not impressed with the performance today. I think we dropped our standard,” Lewis said. 

 

Sandy Point player Shaquan Pemberton said the team played well but made a couple of mistakes, which cost them the match. “I feel like the team played well today. Just a couple mistakes we made. Next time we have to come out and do what we do again,” Pemberton said. 

 

-END-

