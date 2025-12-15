Carnival Comittee Pays Tribute to Janet Johnson

By: T. Chapman

The St Kitts and Nevis National Carnival Committee is paying tribute to the late Janet Johnson.

In a statment via Facebook, the St Kitts and Nevis National Committee extended its deepest condolences to the family, friends and carnival community on the tragic and sudden passing of Ms. Janet Johnson, less than 24 hours after she witnessed her dream come true – her beloved daughter, Tatiyana Archer, being crowned Miss Teen St Kitts and Nevis.

The committee said,

For over 30 years, Janet contributed immensely to our national carnival, living and breathing the spirit of pageantry. Her passion and dedication touched countless lives, and her recent win with her daughter is a testament to her enduring legacy. We will remember her strength, her dedication and her unwavering commitment to uplifting our young women and setting the highest standard for pageantry in St Kitts and Nevis.

The Carnival Committee further stated,

Janet was also the coach of our current Miss SKN Queen Contestant, Miss Taerani Phillip. She was the epitome of a stalwart in our community and poured her heart and soul into every pageant contestant that she coached. Rest in peace, dear Janet. You will be missed but never ever forgotten. This one is for you.