Ivor Walters Primary School Wins Talented Youth Pageant 2022

By: T. Chapman

Jadeniqué Griffin and Reynaldo Finch Jr of the Ivor Walters Primary were crowned the 2022-2023 Mr. and Miss Talented Youth at the Cultural Complex on Sunday night.

Amassing a total of 705 points, the Ivor Walters Primary School copped the following awards:

– Best Research and Speech Award

– Best Creative Wear

– Best Performing Talent

– Best Prince & Princess Wear

Capturing first runner up was Alecia Douglas and Rayjaun Roy Williams of the St. Thomas Primary School with a total of 645 points. The Maude Cross Preparatory School secured second runner up after amassing 626 points. They were represented by Anjhenique Pemberton and Omar Williams. Third runner-up was secured by the Joycelyn Liburd Primary School, who was represented by Aminique Chapman and Devonte Freeman. They amassed a total of 624 points.

In the non-judged segments, the winners were as follows:

Best Ambassadorial Video: Charlestown Primary

Miss Photogenic: T’Nhija Lawrence: Elizabeth Pemberton Primary



Mr Photogenic: Omar Williams: Maude Crosse Preparatory

Miss Amity: Anjhenique Pemberton: Maude Crosse Preparatory



Mr Amity: Kiyan Blake: Elizabeth Pemberton

In 2019, Lishane Mattis and Kekona Charles of the Ivor Walters Primary School were crowned winners.