By: Staff Writer

Nevis and West Indies U19 Rising Star, Young Carlon Bowen-Tuckett is featured on the ICC Instagram page in a short form video.

Bowen-Tuckett is one of three Nevisians in the West Indies U19 team participating in the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup. The other two players are, Onaje Amory and Jaden Carmichael.

In the short video, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett speaks about his home island Nevis and spending time between Barbados and Nevis.