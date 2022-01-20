Onaje Amory Featured In Video highlighting West Indies Iconic Celebrations

By: Staff Writer

Young Nevisian and West Indies U19 spin bowler Onaje Amory is featured in a video by the ICC highlighting Icon Celebrations by West Indies U19 players.

The video which was shared on Instagram features celebrations from 2012 to present. Onaje’s celebration is the first clip in the video; this is the moment he picked up his first wicket against Australia in this year’s ICC Men’s U19 World Cup.

In the two matches he has played thus far, he has picked up 3 wickets; 1/29 against Australia and 2/26 against Scotland.

West Indies will play Sri Lanka on Friday.