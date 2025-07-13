Sports

8 Kittitian Cricketers Selected for Leeward Islands U19 Squad

The St. Kitts Cricket Association (SKCA) is proud to announce that eight talented young cricketers from St. Kitts have been selected to represent the Leeward Islands in the Cricket West Indies Regional Girls U19 Tournament, currently taking place in Trinidad and Tobago from July 8 to 20, 2025.

The selected players are:

Jahzara Claxton

Kayzg Boyles

Aaliyah Weekes

Zara Skerritt

Leanga Warner

Gabrielle Harrylall

Cquinya Dasent

Sanjana Bhoojraj

These eight athletes were part of a 15-member squad that participated in a training and preparation camp in Nevis from June 30 to July 5, ahead of the regional competition.

The SKCA congratulates the selected players and recognises their achievement as a reflection of the island’s strong youth cricket development programmes. Their success is a testament to the dedication of players, coaches, clubs, and supporters across the cricketing community.

The SKCA encourages all fans and supporters to follow the tournament and show their support for the Kittitian players representing the Leeward Islands on the regional stage.


