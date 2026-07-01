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Caribbean News

CARICOM TO ADDRESS ISSUES FACED BY RASTAFARIANS

Pulse Administrator
By Pulse Administrator
2 Min Read

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is set to convene a meeting of representatives from Member States and other key stakeholders to examine issues affecting Rastafarians across the Region. This, against the background of persistent discrimination and marginalisation experienced by Rastafarians, both in the Region and internationally.

The decision was taken at the Forty-second Inter-Sessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government, held on 8 May 2026.

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In the Meeting, Member States noted that many Rastafarians continue to face exclusion in areas such as education, employment, and public life. They reaffirmed the importance of ensuring the full recognition and protection of the rights of Rastafarians as equal members of society.

They also agreed to establish a committee comprising representatives from Barbados, Jamaica, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago, to advance consideration of issues affecting Rastafarians at both the regional and international levels.

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They highlighted several positive national initiatives already undertaken by Member States to address historical injustices experienced by Rastafarians, including official public apologies, provision of land grants and legislation to protect individuals from discrimination in the workplace.

These initiatives, they observed, are examples of progressive action that could inform a coordinated regional approach.

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