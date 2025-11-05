CARIBBEAN TALENTED TEEN PAGEANT RETURNS TO ST. KITTS AND NEVIS THIS DECEMBER

Basseterre, St. Kitts – December is approaching, and excitement is building as the Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant returns to St. Kitts and Nevis. This year’s edition promises to be bigger, better, and more spectacular than ever before, reaffirming its place as a staple of the region’s cultural calendar.

Monique Lescott, Public Relations Officer of the Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant Committee, described the return as “monumental,” highlighting the significance of hosting the event once again on local shores after its brief absence. “Everything is special about this competition,” Lescott stated. “We almost lost the show, so having it back here makes it all the more meaningful.”

Scheduled for Monday, December 29, 2025, at 7 p.m. in the Marriott Ballroom, the pageant will showcase the talents of young women from across the Caribbean, including confirmed interests from Barbados, St. Lucia, Haiti, Guyana, Trinidad, and Antigua and Anguilla.



Lescott emphasized the family-friendly and wholesome nature of the show. “This is a classy event with no vulgarity. The girls are always well-dressed, well-maintained, and we make special efforts to maintain their integrity,” she said. “It’s a wholesome, family-oriented event that adds a special touch to Sugar Mas.”

The Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant, which has a legacy spanning over 40 years, continues to be a highlight for both local residents and international visitors. Lescott noted the broader impact of the show not only on the cultural landscape of St. Kitts and Nevis but the economy. “Having the

pageant here is irreplaceable. It draws tourists, dignitaries, and stakeholders, and it adds economic and cultural value to St. Kitts and Nevis during Sugar Mas,” she said.

With talent, culture, class, and family values all on display, the 2025 Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant promises to be a memorable celebration of youth excellence and Caribbean pride.



-END-