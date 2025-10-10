SKI ACADEMY WINS MOE PRIMARY SCHOOLS ELOCUTION COMPETITION

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Friday, October 10, 2025: The Ministry of Education (St. Kitts) held its annual Primary Schools’ Independence Elocution Competition on Thursday, October 09 at the People’s Evangelical Center under the theme Perpetual Progress: A sustainable Future in View – Independence 42.

Education Officer and point person for the competition Mrs. Angela Matthew congratulated the participants and shared insights into the competition.

“Together we gather not just to witness a competition but to honour the timeless power of the spoken word. A medium through which ideas take flight, voices resonate, and hearts are moved. Elocution is not merely the act of speaking; it is the art of articulating thoughts with clarity, confidence, and conviction.”

Presenting a piece written by Nevisian Carmella Lawrence, entitled We’ve Come Thus Far, the nine (9) participants exhibited their oratory skills.

Championing the competition was Chezelle Maynard SKI Academy’s representative with a total of forty-seven point four points (47.4). Placing second in the competition was Crayce Sturge of the Dieppe Bay Primary School with a total of forty-five points (45). Third position was awarded to Beach Allen Primary’s Kaliejah Anderson, with a total of forty-four points (44).

The other schools that participated were Cayon Primary, Deane Glasford Primary, Epworth Maurice Hiller Memorial School, Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary, Newton Ground Primary and St. Pauls Primary.

-30-

