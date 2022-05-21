Canadian college students on an educational visit to Nevis

Photo caption: Mr. Kevin Barrett, Permanent Secretary in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Ministry of Education welcomes a group of students and faculty members from the Nova Scotia Community College in Canada to Nevis for an educational visit on May 20, 2022

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 20, 2022) – – A group of students and faculty members from the Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) in Canada was welcomed to Nevis on Friday, May 20, for an educational visit and island tour.

The group, which is visiting the Federation this week, was welcomed by Mr. Kevin Barrett, Permanent Secretary in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Ministry of Education; Mr. Devon Liburd, Chief Executive Officer of the Nevis Tourism Authority; Mr. John Hanley, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism; as well as representatives from the Early Childhood Division, Nevis Historical and Conservation Society, and the Ministry of Environment.

Mr. Barrett said, “We welcome the group from Nova Scotia Community College, faculty and students, to Nevis today. They are here on a visit to the Federation. They were in St. Kitts for the better part of this week and we are hoping today they will have a fun-filled and educational visit to our island. I am hoping that eventually they will come back as visitors to experience more of our island.”

Photo caption: Mrs. Sonita Daniel from the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College with a group of students and faculty members from the Nova Scotia Community College in Canada on an educational visit to Nevis on May 20, 2020

Mrs. Sonita Daniel from the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) coordinated the visit. She said the Canadian group comprised five students from the Teacher Education Early Learning Program, one Environmental Science student, and two faculty members.

“Today for the trip to Nevis they will be visiting sites of environmental interest such as Coconut Walk, the Wind Farm, a hydroponic farm, and also the Nelson Spring Rehabilitation Project. The Teacher Education students will be visiting some of our learning centres including the Montesorri Academy of Nevis, they will be able to view the STEM exhibition at Charlestown Preschool, visit the Gingerland preschool and also go on to visit the Combermere Preschool.

“While we are visiting these educational sites they will be able to view some of the places of historic interest, so I want to welcome you to Nevis and I hope that this will be an educational and memorable trip,” she said.

Photo caption: A Student Services Advisor from the Nova Scotia Community College in Canada says the group was excited to visit Nevis on May 20, 2022

Joining the Canadian group were members of faculty and staff of the CFBC as well as students pursuing Early Childhood Education.

A Student Services Advisor from NSCC said the group was very excited to visit Nevis and to be able to visit the places on the tour. He thanked the Nevis officials for the warm welcome for their first visit to the island.

END