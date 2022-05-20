Archibald and Louis Shine on Day Two

By: T. Chapman

All-rounder Jeremiah Louis and fast bowler Colin Archibald were the pick of the bowlers for the Hurricanes against Trinidad and Tobago.

At the end of day 2, the Leeward Islands Hurricanes were fully in charge as they had a lead of 227. With a solid first innings score of 357, they bowled out T&T Red Force for 140 and at the end of play they were 23/0, a lead of 250 runs.

The Leewards lower order pair of Jeremiah Louis and Colin Archibald made life tough for the T&T bowlers early on Day 2 as they combined to add 49 runs in roughly 7 overs to see the Leewards end their first innings on a formidable 357.

Trinidad in their first innings were off to a rocky start as the pace duo of Louis and Archibald then went to work with the ball. They tore through the Red Force batting lineup.

With the new ball, Louis did he damage early. He was a one-man wrecking crew, taking the first three Red Force wickets. Trinidad and Tobago were reeling at 4/3.

Louis finished with figures of 4/32, while Archibald led all Leewards bowlers with his best First Class figures of 4/32.

Captain Joshua Da Silva topped scores with 65 and Bryan Charles scored 25 for Red Force.

Red Force were bowled out for 140. With an overall lead of 217, the Leewards opted to bat a second time, with the pair of Montcin Hodge and first innings centurion Kieran Powell seeing them to Stumps on 23 without the loss of any wickets.