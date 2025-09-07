BVI to be represented by its largest delegation of athletes at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo

The BVI Athletics Association is elated to announce the participation of Team BVI at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo from 13 – 21 September 2025. Six (6) BVI athletes have qualified to represent the Territory in both track and field events. This is a historic moment for Athletics as this year the Territory will be represented by its largest delegation of athletes to date since the Territory’s first appearance in 1983.
The qualified athletes include:
Kyron McMaster, 2023 400M hurdles silver medalist.
Returning contenders Rikkoi Brathwaite, former semi-finalist Chantel Malone, and Beyonce Defreitas. As well as first-time qualifiers Jaleel Croal and Djimon Gumbs.
Events:
100M
Rikkoi Brathwaite
200M
Beyonce Defreitas
Jaleel Croal
400M hurdles
Kyron McMaster
Long Jump
Chantel Malone
Shot Put
Djimon Gumbs
