BVI to be represented by its largest delegation of athletes at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo

The BVI Athletics Association is elated to announce the participation of Team BVI at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo from 13 – 21 September 2025. Six (6) BVI athletes have qualified to represent the Territory in both track and field events. This is a historic moment for Athletics as this year the Territory will be represented by its largest delegation of athletes to date since the Territory’s first appearance in 1983.

The qualified athletes include:

Kyron McMaster, 2023 400M hurdles silver medalist.

Returning contenders Rikkoi Brathwaite, former semi-finalist Chantel Malone, and Beyonce Defreitas. As well as first-time qualifiers Jaleel Croal and Djimon Gumbs.

Events:

100M

Rikkoi Brathwaite

200M

Beyonce Defreitas

Jaleel Croal

400M hurdles

Kyron McMaster

Long Jump

Chantel Malone

Shot Put

Djimon Gumbs

Related