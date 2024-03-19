SIXTEEN GOALS SCORED IN LATEST NBGC PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES 

It was busy weekend of football in the National Bank Group of Companies Premier League with wins for Rams Village Superstars, Honda Newtown United, Hotsprings Bath United and S.L. Horfords St. Paul’s United. On Friday March 15, MFCR Old Road United Jets drew 1-1 with Flow 4G Cayon Rockets. Ber-Nel Hobson scored for Old Road in the 17th minute and Ronald Williams Jr. equalized in the 70th minute. Newly appointed Coach Anthony “Nets” Isaac of Cayon said he is taking some time to acclimatize to the system his players are used to.

“We have been dropping short—the first three games (of the season) we fell behind early in the game and we had to fight in the dying moments of all three games as well,” he surmised. “The guys have been doing what I asked them to do. I have been getting the respect. First time being at Cayon, I have to get familiarize with their system…and work with that,” he explained, noting that eventually he will introduce his system with the team.

On Saturday March 16, Bath United edged SOL IAS Conaree FC 1-0, with Venreece Richards leaving it late scoring in the 4thminute of stoppage time. In the second match of Saturday’s double header, St. Paul’s United flew past Development Bank St. Peters 3-0.

On Sunday it was a goal fest as Village Superstars demolished their West Basseterre neighbors Trafalgar Southstars 8-0. Kimaree Rogers and Austin Henry each scored two goals. Rogers in the 25th and 67th minutes and Henry in the 31st and 1stminute of first half stoppage time. Devaughn Elliot scored in the 32nd minute, G’Vaune Amory also scored a brace in the 53rd and 61st minutes and Joseph Wilkes in the 90th minute. The weekend of football was rounded out with a 2-0 victory for Honda Newtown United over their Central Basseterre neighbours SKELEC Garden Hotspurs. Both goals were scored by Yohannes Mitcham in the 28th and 74th minutes. The National Bank Group of Companies Premier League continues on Friday March 22nd at the Warner Park when Flow 4G Cayon Rockets play Hotsprings Bath United.

