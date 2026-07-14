BVI Team Named for Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games

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Commonwealth Sport BVI (CSBVI) has officially announced the athletes and officials who will represent the Virgin Islands at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, from 23 July to 2 August 2026.



Mark Chapman, Chef de Mission for Glasgow 2026 named the team of 7 track and 4 field athletes who will compete on a state-of-the-art new track at Scotstoun Stadium when competition kicks off on July 27.



Track athletes: Adaejah Hodge Women’s 100m (Round 1 – July 27) & Women’s 200m (Round 1 – July 29), Beyoncé Defreitas Women’s 100m (Round 1 – July 27) & Women’s 200m (Round 1 – July 29), Rikkoi Brathwaite – Men’s 100m (Round 1 – July 27), Jaleel Croal -Men’s 100m (Round 1 – July 27) & Men’s 200m (Round 1 – July 29), Wanyaé Belle – Men’s 100m (Round 1 – July 27) & Men’s 200m (Round 1 – July 29), Kaelyaah Liburd – Women’s 400m (Round 1 – July 28), Deya Erickson – Women’s 100m Hurdles (Round 1 – July 30)



Field athletes: Khybah Dawson – Men’s Long Jump (Round 1 – July 27), Djimon Gumbs – Men’s Shot Put (Round 1 – July 29), Chantel Malone – Women’s Long Jump (Qualifying Round – July 31), Kimberly Smith – Women’s Long Jump (Qualifying Round – July 31)



Hodge was named the flag bearer with Jaleel Croal named as the baton bearer and will carry the King’s Baton – uniquely decorated for the Virgin Islands by local artist Desiree Smith – into the arena at the Opening Ceremony.



“We are taking one of the strongest athletics teams the Virgin Islands has assembled for the Commonwealth Games. Several members return with valuable Games experience, while others will be making their debut on one of the world’s biggest multi-sport stages. We are confident they are prepared to compete at the highest level.” said Chapman.



Malone competed in long jump at Glasgow 2014 with a 4th place finish and a 5th place at Gold Coast 2018. Brathwaite, Defreitas and Gumbs all made their Commonwealth Games debuts at Birmingham 2022. It will be the first appearance for Hodge, Croal, Belle, Liburd, Dawson and Smith.



Speaking at the official team announcement, Commonwealth Sport BVI President Ephraim Penn acknowledged the unique challenge presented by the overlap between the Commonwealth Games and the Central American and Caribbean Games.



“This year has required tremendous collaboration between our National Federations and both organising committees to ensure our athletes have every opportunity to compete at the highest level. We appreciate everyone’s commitment to finding solutions that place our athletes first,” said Penn. “With such a successful season so far for our team members, we are excited to be bringing them to a world stage where they will put everything to the test as they aim for the highest results in these friendly Games.”



“Glasgow 2026 is a celebration of sport, culture and community and so it is our expectation that the experience will foster friendships between all athletes across the Commonwealth,” added Penn.



BVI Athletics Association President Steve Augustine praised the athletes’ preparation following an outstanding season that included impressive performances at the NACAC Championships and on the international circuit.



“Our athletes have shown throughout the season that they belong among the very best. They have trained exceptionally hard, achieved qualifying standards and continue to raise the profile of Virgin Islands athletics. We look forward to seeing them compete against some of the strongest nations in the Commonwealth.”



Attending the Games with the athletes are coaches Jean Carlos Arroyo, Michael Heimerman, Winston Potter, Karene Hodge and physiotherapists Thomas Jepperson and Sofie Slider. Desiree Smith will also be attending the Games, courtesy of the Premier and Minister of Finance and Tourism, Dr. The Honourable Natalio D. Wheatley in recognition of her selection to decorate the Baton for the Territory.



The delegation will arrive in Glasgow ahead of the Opening Ceremony on 23 July.



Conducted every four years since inception in 1930, Glasgow 2026 will be the 23rd edition of the Commonwealth Games with approximately 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories competing in 10 sports for championship titles. To date the Virgin Islands has participated in 9 Commonwealth Games since Auckland, New Zealand in 1990 with two championship medals secured by Kyron McMaster in the 400m hurdles at Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022.



Following the withdrawal by the original host city, Victoria, Australia, Glasgow stepped forward to stage the 23rd Commonwealth Games with a streamlined programme featuring ten sports. The adjusted events removed squash, a sport that the BVI has been represented in at every Commonwealth Games since Melbourne 2006.



Updates on the team will be posted on the BVIOC Facebook and Instagram accounts.

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