FIRE AT PRIMARY SCHOOL RULED AS MALICIOUS DAMAGE

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 20, 2022 (RSCNPF): The Police have determined that the fire at the Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School was intentionally carried out and the search for the perpetrator(s) is underway.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) with responsibility for Crime, Andre Mitchell, visited the scene with a team of senior investigators the day after the fire (March 19, 2022). ACP Mitchell described the fire as a malicious act.

“Preliminary investigations so far have revealed that the fire was no accident. We have identified the areas in which several fires were lit. I am dismayed with the extent to which a person or persons have gone to damage an institution of learning that caters to our children. A vigorous investigation is being conducted to find, and bring to justice, the person or persons responsible for this crime,” ACP Mitchell stated.

Persons with information regarding this matter are urged to contact the Tabernacle Police Station by dialling 465-7227, their nearest Police Station or the crime hotline at 707 where information can be given anonymously. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

— 30 —

Disclaimer





This article was posted in its entirety as received by SKN PULSE. This Curation Network & Social Media Agency does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and editorials. Therefore, the views expressed therein are not necessarily those of SKNPULSE or SKN PULSE Social, its sponsors or advertisers.