Brown Hill man drowns at Charlestown Pier

By: Staff Writer

Police in Nevis are currently probing the circumstances surrounding the death of a male who reportedly drowned in the vicinity of the Charlestown Pier on Saturday.



The deceased has been identified as Harvey ‘Pumby Boy’ Stapleton of Brown Hill, a very well known Nevisian personality.



In videos making the rounds on Facebook, the man is seen on a fishing boat docked close to the small Pier.

Sometime after, Stapleton reportedly experienced difficulty and drowned at sea. His body was pulled from the area near Charlestown Bay.



Tributes have been pouring in on social media for the late Harvey Stapleton.

