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Bronze for Tejuan Webbe at NACAC U18 & U23 Championships

Pulse Administrator
By Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read

By: Tito Chapman

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Webbe Runs New Personal Best At NACAC U18 & U23 Championships. 

Tejuan Webbe won the first medal for St Kitts and Nevis at the ongoing NACAC U18 & U23 Championships.

Webbe delivered a historic performance, running a new personal best of 14.26 seconds to win bronze in the men’s 110m hurdles. 


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Webbe 1st Athlete To Win Medal In 100m Hurdles at NACAC Championships

Webbe’s name is now etched in SKN Athletics history books. Tejaun Webbe is the first athlete from St. Kitts and Nevis to win a medal in the 110m hurdles at the NACAC Championships. 

He is the second athlete from the Federation to earn a medal at this championship.

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