BRIAN ETIENNE CONVICTED AND SENTENCED

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 03, 2022, (RSCNPF): On February 01, 2022, 59-year-old Brian Etienne of the Commonwealth of Dominica, was convicted and sentenced to two (2) years imprisonment for the offence of Illegal Entry at a Port that is not a Formal Port of Entry.

He was also convicted and sentenced to two (2) years imprisonment for the offences of Allowing Persons to Disembark Without the Consent of an Immigration Officer. His sentences are to run concurrently. He was convicted and cautioned for the offence of Disembarking Without the Consent of an Immigration Officer.

