Five Local Cricketers In Leeward Islands Squad

By: Staff Writer

Three Nevisians and two Kittitians have been included in the Leeward Islands Hurricanes Squad to represent the team in the upcoming West Indies Champions 2022.

The five players are Kieran Powell, Ross Powell, Colin Archibald, Jeremiah Louis and Terance Warde.

Nevisian fast-bowler Kian Pemberton has been named as one of two reserves, he will also travel with the team.

The squad is currently in Antigua, where they are making final preparations for their first-round encounter versus Barbados.

The full squad reads as follows:

1. Jahmar Hamilton (Captain)

2. Rahkeem Cornwall (Vice Captain)

3. Montcin Hodge

4. Keacy Carty

5. Devon Thomas

6. Kieran Powell

7. Ross Powell

8. Nino Henry

9. Jeremiah Louis

10. Colin Archibald

11. Amir Jagoo

12. Terance Warde

13. Kofi James

Reserves Players

1. Daniel Doram

2. Kian Pemberton