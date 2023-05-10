BREAKING: POLICE INVESTIGATING DOUBLE SHOOTING
BREAKING: POLICE INVESTIGATING DOUBLE SHOOTING

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read

An investigation is underway after two people were shot at Buckley’s Estate Tuesday might.

The shooting occurred just before 11 p.m.

Preliminary investigations indicate that twenty-four (24) year-old Khalifa Liburd alias ‘BK’ of Buckley’s Housing, and twenty-two (22) year-old Grenville Syder alias ‘Short Boss’ of Market Street, were approached by a single masked assailant who fired several shots in their direction before fleeing the scene.

Both victims were taken to Joseph N. France Hospital where they are expected to survive.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

