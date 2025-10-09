Breaking News

BRAZILIAN TRIO CHARGED FOR IMPORTATION & POSSESSION OF ILLEGAL ELECTRONIC DEVICES

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
img 2164

Multi-agency investigation launched – Yesterday, a search warrant was executed at the residence of three Brazilians and cards, devices, and a large sum of cash were seized.

According to the police, the White Collar Crime Unit (WCCU) of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) arrested and charged Lilian Camila Da Silva, Arthur Lessa Camilo Vieira and Petrus Pereira Wienen Filho for multiple offences related to computer-related fraud.

The Brazilians were charged on October 8th, 2025, at the Basseterre Police Station.

The charges are as follows:

• Importation of Illegal Electronic Devices (ATM Cards) for the purpose of committing Computer-Related Fraud (Credit Card Skimming). The offences were committed on October 4th, 2025.

• Possession of Illegal Electronic Devices (ATM Cards) with the intention of committing Computer-Related Fraud (Credit Card Skimming). These offences occurred between October 4th and 5th, 2025.

Authorities have confirmed that the multi-agency investigation is ongoing.

Discover more from SKN PULSE

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Share this Article
Previous Article HaydenWalsh 20251009 133438 0000 Hayden Walsh Jr to Represent Montserrat in Leeward Islands Tournament
Next Article potomac1 Nevis Showcased on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Potomac as Island Strengthens Position as Global Film Destination
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$12.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month
error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!
Register Lost your password?

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy