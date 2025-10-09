BRAZILIAN TRIO CHARGED FOR IMPORTATION & POSSESSION OF ILLEGAL ELECTRONIC DEVICES

Multi-agency investigation launched – Yesterday, a search warrant was executed at the residence of three Brazilians and cards, devices, and a large sum of cash were seized.

According to the police, the White Collar Crime Unit (WCCU) of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) arrested and charged Lilian Camila Da Silva, Arthur Lessa Camilo Vieira and Petrus Pereira Wienen Filho for multiple offences related to computer-related fraud.

The Brazilians were charged on October 8th, 2025, at the Basseterre Police Station.

The charges are as follows:

• Importation of Illegal Electronic Devices (ATM Cards) for the purpose of committing Computer-Related Fraud (Credit Card Skimming). The offences were committed on October 4th, 2025.

• Possession of Illegal Electronic Devices (ATM Cards) with the intention of committing Computer-Related Fraud (Credit Card Skimming). These offences occurred between October 4th and 5th, 2025.

Authorities have confirmed that the multi-agency investigation is ongoing.

