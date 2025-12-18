BAYFORDS LAYER CHICKEN HATCHERY CELEBRATES MAJOR MILESTONES, WHILE EXPANDING REGIONAL REACH

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, December 18, 2025 (SKNIS) – The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources is celebrating the continued success and regional expansion of the Bayfords Layer Chicken Hatchery, as announced by the Honourable Samal Duggins during his 2026 Budget presentation on December 17, 2025.

Minister Duggins reported that to date, the hatchery has successfully hatched 9,314 chicks for distribution across Saint Kitts and Nevis. These chicks have been supplied both federally and regionally, supporting local farmers and strengthening food security within the Federation.

“While we understand that some individuals in Nevis have imported chicks independently, we do not block imports,” Minister Duggins explained. “Farmers have the right to choose the varieties they wish to rear. However, I can confirm that several well-known farmers regularly purchase chicks from our hatchery, and we are proud to serve them and many others within our local farming community.”





In October 2025, the hatchery achieved another significant milestone with the successful shipment of 500 day-old chicks to St. Eustatius (Statia) — marking its first major regional export. This accomplishment underscores the hatchery’s growing reputation and operational readiness to serve beyond the nation’s borders.

Minister Duggins also announced plans for further expansion of the Bayfords Hatchery to meet increasing demand throughout the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

“One of the key takeaways from our recent OECS meetings was the recognition that Saint Kitts and Nevis has the best hatchery in the entire OECS,” he stated. “All OECS member countries have expressed a preference to buy from us rather than from Miami. As a result, we are investing in expanding our hatchery operations to supply the entire OECS region. This is part of our long-term agenda.”

Minister Duggins said the Bayfords Layer Chicken Hatchery will continue to play a vital role in supporting agricultural sustainability, reducing import dependency, and positioning Saint Kitts and Nevis as a leader in regional poultry production.

