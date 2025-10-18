DESALINATION PLANT NEARS COMPLETION AS GOVERNMENT MOVES TO RESTORE 24-HOUR WATER SUPPLY IN BASSETERRE

Progress for the two-million-gallon-per-day Desalination Plant at the C. A. Paul Southwell Industrial Park is “well advanced” as the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis draws closer to returning Basseterre to a 24-hour supply of water.

Minister with the responsibility of Public Infrastructure, the Honourable Konris Maynard, noted that the Desalination Plant was powered up for the first time on Thursday, October 16, 2025, for testing. The testing of the individual sequence of treatment stages, such as the reverse osmosis trains, will be ongoing for several weeks.

Minister Maynard said during the October 17, 2025, Sitting of the National Assembly,

We made a commitment that we will undertake to ease and significantly improve the water situation of the Federation, in particular, Saint Kitts, and we are well on the way to do so

When operational, the desalination plant will provide a steady and dependable source of water to meet the growing demand from households and industry.

Efforts to improve the water situation outside of the Basseterre area are also continuing. The results of the recent hydrological drone survey revealed 17 promising sites where potable water is likely stored underground.

Drilling of new wells is expected to commence in December 2025.