Bath Village Shooting: Two Shot: One Dead

Nevis has recorded its first homicide for 2023.

At about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Police Officers responded to a report that two persons were shot in Bath Village. Investigations so far have revealed that 45-year-old Javier Charles of Bath Village and 26-year-old Javon Grant of Maddens Estate were sitting in the vicinity of a bar in Bath Village, when two (2) armed, masked assailants approached and shot at them.

The assailants then fled the scene. Grant collapsed and Charles ran. Both victims were subsequently transported in a private vehicle to the Alexandra Hospital. Grant was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. Charles is warded in a stable condition and is being treated for injuries to his neck.

Videos making the rounds on social media show evidence of the crime, with one of the victims lying on the ground with what appear to be gunshot wounds on his body and blood splattered around him.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

The Police are urging persons with information about this incident to contact the Charlestown Police Station by dialling 469-5391, the nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 707. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.