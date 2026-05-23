Authorities Investigating Fatal Traffic Accident at Half Moon Bay 

By: Staff Writer

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) has launched an investigation into a fatal traffic accident that occurred last night, (Friday, May 22nd, 2026), between 11:30 PM and 12 AM, that resulted in the death of Victoria McElwee, a resident of Half Moon Bay Villas, Frigate Bay, St. Kitts.

According to Police, the initial investigations suggest that while travelling along Half Moon Bay Road, the vehicle struck a curb wall. As a result, the impact caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle, which subsequently flipped multiple times before colliding with a building at the Half Moon Bay Villas.

The vehicle came to a stop on its roof with the driver, later identified as Ms McElwee, trapped inside. Regrettably, she was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Crime Scene Unit of the RSCNPF processed the scene and collected some items of evidential value. An investigation into the incident are ongoing and updates will be appropriately issued as it progresses. RSCNPF

An autopsy will be performed to determine the precise cause of Ms McElwee’s death.