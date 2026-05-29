Authorities Investigating Bakers Corner Shooting Incident

By: T. Chapman

The authorities have reported that they are investigating a shooting incident that occurred last night at Baker’s Corner, St. Kitts, on May 28th, 2026, between 8 PM and 8:30 PM.

According to the police, the victim, a twenty-one (21)-year-old male resident of Wellington Road, sustained gunshot wounds during the incident and was transported to the Joseph N. France General Hospital by ambulance, where he received medical attention. He remains warded in stable condition.

A suspect was subsequently taken into Police custody in connection with the incident. However, up to press time, no details about any charges were forthcoming.

The Crime Scene Unit of the RSCNPF processed the scene and several items of evidential value were recovered including a firearm, believed to have been used in the commission of the offence, was also recovered in the area.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing and updates will be appropriately published as they develop.

The RSCNPF acknowledges the courage demonstrated by members of the public who intervened during this incident and whose actions contributed to the apprehension of the suspect. The Force is deeply grateful for the community’s commitment to safety and willingness to act in defence of a neighbour. At the same time, the RSCNPF wishes to remind members of the public that intervening in incidents involving armed individuals carries significant personal risk. Where possible, the Force strongly encourages the public to prioritise their own safety, remove themselves from the immediate area, and contact emergency services at 911 rather than engaging directly with armed suspects.