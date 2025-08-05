Breaking News

Authorities Discover Body In Fortlands: Investigation Launched

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
1754429913 BODYFOUND

By: Staff Writer

The authorities on St Kitts discovered the lifeless body of a male on the morning of August 3rd, 2025, at the old Bridge Club property in Fortlands, Basseterre, St. Kitts.

Although the body was found in an advanced state of decomposition, the deceased has been identified as Hubert Joseph Carty, age sixty-three (63).

According to police, Carty was known to be without a fixed place of residence. His cause of death was not immediately known. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the circumstances surrounding his passing. 

In accordance with established police protocol, a public statement was withheld until Mr. Carty’s next of kin could be located and notified. That process was concluded today after extensive efforts.

In a public statement, the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force extended sincere condolences to Carty’s family and loved ones.

Discover more from SKN PULSE

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Share this Article
Previous Article ac33a331 5870 b6ac 60a8 f982d6e5ab8d Steep Decline in In-Hospital Deaths Reflects Government’s Healthcare Investments
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$12.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month
error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!
Register Lost your password?

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy