Authorities Discover Body In Fortlands: Investigation Launched

By: Staff Writer

The authorities on St Kitts discovered the lifeless body of a male on the morning of August 3rd, 2025, at the old Bridge Club property in Fortlands, Basseterre, St. Kitts.

Although the body was found in an advanced state of decomposition, the deceased has been identified as Hubert Joseph Carty, age sixty-three (63).

According to police, Carty was known to be without a fixed place of residence. His cause of death was not immediately known. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the circumstances surrounding his passing.

In accordance with established police protocol, a public statement was withheld until Mr. Carty’s next of kin could be located and notified. That process was concluded today after extensive efforts.

In a public statement, the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force extended sincere condolences to Carty’s family and loved ones.

