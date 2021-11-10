St. Kitts’ Cruise Travel Rebounds with Influx of Passengers

St. Kitts welcomes over 3,000 passengers today, the largest number since before the pandemic.

St. Kitts’ Cruise Travel Rebounds with Influx of PassengersSt. Kitts welcomes over 3,000 passengers today, the largest number since before the pandemic.BASSETERRE (10th November, 2021): Today marks the first day that more than 3,000 cruise passengers have arrived on the island since before the pandemic. Among the three ships in port includes the Carnival Freedom, which is host to Tom Joyner’s Ultimate Party with a Purpose®, a cruise experience that supports students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) through grants and scholarships. The experience includes performances by more than 30 performers, including headliners Usher and Alicia Keys.

“Today was our best day since reopening our border for cruise tourism. This morning, 37 independent taxi operators were dispatched from the SKTA Independent Taxis/Tours Kiosk,” said Lindsay F.P. Grant, Minister of Tourism, Transport and Ports. “Cruise passengers are doing full island tours, panoramic tours, and are exploring our three Travel Approved beach locations. The engine of our economy is definitely at work today.”



The 37 taxis dispatched totaled a number of 215 jobs, with seven taxis called for the Full Island Tour and the Panoramic Tour, six for Frigate Bay, ten for Cockleshell, two for Panoramic Tour and Beach, Brimstone Hill and the 1 Hour Tour and one for Palm Court.



Carnival Freedom has 1,844 passengers today. Other ships in port today include Celebrity Apex (1,839 passengers), and Seaborn (260 passengers). During November St. Kitts will receive 28 cruise calls with an estimated total of 72,163 passengers.



Visitors are reminded to regularly check the St. Kitts Tourism Authority (www.stkittstourism.kn) and Nevis Tourism Authority (www.nevisisland.com) websites for updates and information.

