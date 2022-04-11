ANTIGUA TO WELCOME MORE AMERICAN AIRLINES FLIGHTS AS DEMAND SURGES

American Airlines has announced an extension of its daily New York service from summer through to the early fall and winter season.

The airline’s new schedule will show extended daily service from August 16 through to November 2 from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York to the V.C. Bird International Airport.

The daily service was previously set to have ended on August 15 and then resume on November 3, 2022.

The new schedule means that Antigua will now see seven flights a week from August 16 through to the end of 2022.

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority says in addition to the seven flights a week from New York, an increase from the previous one flight a week, American Airlines will also continue to operate twice weekly flights from Miami.

Tourism Minister Hon. Charles Fernandez is quoted as saying: “demand for Antigua and Barbuda is extremely strong at this moment, and from all indications and feedback from our airline and hotel partners who are working to keep up with the surge in consumer demand, we will have a significantly busy summer straight into winter similar to what was experienced last year.”

Source: ABS, Antigua