Anguilla Cricket Association Celebrates Historic Invitation for Oricia Lewis to LICB Under-19 Female Cricket Training Camp

For Immediate Release

Date: 17th June 2025

The Anguilla Cricket Association is thrilled to announce that Oricia Lewis has been officially invited to attend the Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB) Under-19 Female Cricket Training Camp, scheduled to take place in Nevis from June 30th to 5th July 2025. This marks a historic milestone for Anguilla as Oricia becomes the first female cricketer from the island to receive such an opportunity.

Over the past two years, Oricia has shown exceptional dedication and talent while participating in the after-school and youth cricket program conducted by the (Youth Cricket Anguilla led by coach William Bourne and Neville Hamilton. The program, which encompasses all schools on the island, has provided young athletes with the resources and guidance needed to hone their skills.

Oricia’s remarkable journey in cricket has been characterized by her natural talent, discipline, and fitness, which have enabled her to stand out amongst her peers. The training camp will not only serve as a platform for her personal development but also represents a crucial step for young female cricketers in Anguilla, paving the way for future generations to follow in her footsteps.

The LICB training camp is specifically designed to enhance the skills of young cricketers, focusing primarily on female athletes in preparation for the upcoming Leeward Island tournaments. Additionally, this camp will provide selectors the opportunity to assess potential players for the Leeward Islands franchise and Cricket West Indies (CWI) representation, making it a significant occasion for Oricia and her fellow athletes.

The Anguilla Cricket Association extends its heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has supported Oricia in reaching this remarkable milestone, especially her parents, whose encouragement and commitment have been invaluable.

As Oricia prepares to embrace this unique opportunity, we wish her the very best. The Anguilla Cricket Association is proud to support her journey and looks forward to her continued success on the cricket field.

The Anguilla Cricket Association is committed to the development and promotion of cricket in Anguilla, fostering talent across all age groups and ensuring the sport remains a vibrant and integral part of the community. Through programs like the Youth Cricket Anguilla, we aim to nurture young athletes and provide opportunities for growth and success.

