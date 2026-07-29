Amadi Byron Hendrickson Makes History for St. Kitts and Nevis at the 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games

The St. Kitts and Nevis Sailing Association is proud to announce that Amadi Byron Hendrickson will represent the Federation at the XXV Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, competing in the ILCA 7 class.

Amadi’s selection marks a historic milestone for sailing in St. Kitts and Nevis. He becomes the first sailor from the Federation to compete at the Central American and Caribbean Games and the first to represent St. Kitts and Nevis in sailing at any multi-sport Games. His achievement is a testament to years of dedication and highlights the continued growth of sailing within the Federation.

Amadi first discovered sailing in 2020 and, as a naturally gifted athlete, took to the sport almost immediately. He began sailing in the RS Feva class through the Nevis Aquatic and Sailing Center before progressing to the ILCA, steadily developing into one of the Federation’s top sailors. Having come through a local sailing program from the very beginning, his selection for the Central American and Caribbean Games is a powerful example of what can be achieved through dedication, opportunity, and a strong community program.

Beyond his accomplishments on the water, Amadi has become one of the Federation’s greatest ambassadors for sailing. His positive attitude, infectious enthusiasm, and willingness to encourage others have made him a respected role model for younger sailors. Today, he gives back as a valued instructor with the Nevis Aquatic and Sailing Center’s Learn to Sail and Adult Sailing programs, helping introduce new sailors to the sport that has shaped his own journey. Watching Amadi grow from a first-time sailor into a national representative is a source of immense pride for the entire sailing community. The Association is truly honored to see him put St. Kitts and Nevis on the map as sailing continues to grow across the Federation.

The 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games are especially significant as they celebrate the 100th anniversary of the region’s oldest multi-sport event. More than 6,000 athletes from 37 countries will compete across 40 sports, making the Games one of the Caribbean and Central America’s premier sporting events. The sailing competition will take place at Punta Salinas, on the southern coast of the Dominican Republic, from July 29 to August 8, 2026.

Amadi will be accompanied by Nicholas Dupré, President of the St. Kitts and Nevis Sailing Association, who will also serve as his coach throughout the competition.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Sailing Association extends its sincere gratitude to the St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee for providing Amadi with this incredible opportunity to compete on one of the region’s biggest sporting stages. Their continued investment in athlete development and support for emerging sports is helping to create new pathways for St. Kitts and Nevis athletes to achieve success at the highest levels.

The Association wishes Amadi every success as he proudly represents St. Kitts and Nevis. As the nation’s first representative in sailing at a major multi-sport Games, he is not only making history but also inspiring the next generation of sailors to dream bigger, work harder, and believe that they too can one day represent their country on the international stage.

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