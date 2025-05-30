Theron Bussue to lead Nevis at LICB T20 Festival

By: T. Chapman

Theron Bussue has been named captain of Nevis 14-man squad for the 2025 Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB) T20 Festival which runs from 31 May to 8 June.

The squad includes experienced players like Colin Archibald, Ross Powell, Jamie Cornelius and Adrian Williams. Rising stars Jaden Carmichael and Onaje Amory were also included.

Nevis opens their campaign against Combined Islands on 31 May at 11:00 a.m.

Full Squad:

1. Theron Bussue (Captain)

2. Jamie Cornelius

3. Jaden Carmichael

4. Colin Archibald

5. Ross Powell

6. Shelton Forbes

7. Bodgenarine Sharma

8. Rajani Didder

9. Carlton Pluck

10. Akadianto Willett

11. Onaje Amory

12. T’Jhari Clarke

13. Adrian Williams

14. Kimani Nisbett

**Management:**

– Frank Monzac (Manager)

– Tyler Martin (Coach)

Reserves:

– Kian Pemberton

– Tyri Jeffers

– Tayshawn Wilkinson

– Jevon Manners

The other teams in the competition are Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, Combined Islands (St Maarten and Montserrat), and the Virgin Islands (British and US).

All matches will be held at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

