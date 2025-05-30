Sports

Theron Bussue to lead Nevis at LICB T20 Festival

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
bussue 1

By: T. Chapman

Theron Bussue has been named captain of Nevis 14-man squad for the 2025 Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB) T20 Festival which runs from 31 May to 8 June.

The squad includes experienced players like Colin Archibald, Ross Powell, Jamie Cornelius and Adrian Williams. Rising stars Jaden Carmichael and Onaje Amory were also included.

Nevis opens their campaign against Combined Islands on 31 May at 11:00 a.m.

c7897870 46b7 4bd9 9235 f4a37717a52f 1

Full Squad:
1. Theron Bussue (Captain)
2. Jamie Cornelius
3. Jaden Carmichael
4. Colin Archibald
5. Ross Powell
6. Shelton Forbes
7. Bodgenarine Sharma
8. Rajani Didder
9. Carlton Pluck
10. Akadianto Willett
11. Onaje Amory
12. T’Jhari Clarke
13. Adrian Williams
14. Kimani Nisbett

**Management:**
– Frank Monzac (Manager)
– Tyler Martin (Coach)

Reserves:
– Kian Pemberton
– Tyri Jeffers
– Tayshawn Wilkinson
– Jevon Manners

The other teams in the competition are Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, Combined Islands (St Maarten and Montserrat), and the Virgin Islands (British and US).

All matches will be held at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

Discover more from SKN PULSE

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Share this Article
Previous Article StKittsCricketAssociation 20250530 095340 0000 St. Kitts Cricket Association Hosts Biennial General Meeting and Elects New Executive
Next Article police officer 1 Police Officer Formally Charged For Fraudulent Conversion
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$12.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month
error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!
Register Lost your password?

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy