Air Canada to Suspend Flights to Caribbean from Jan. 30

St. Kitts and Nevis has joined a growing list of destinations that Air Canada is temporarily suspending flights to, due to the increasing number of positive cases of the Coronavirus.

Minister of Tourism Lindsay Grant confirmed late this afternoon (Jan. 3) that the airline would suspend flights beginning January 30th.

In a statement, Grant said this was relayed via communication to multiple destinations, following the discovery of the Omicron Variant.

This move comes weeks after the Canadian government advised residents and nationals to refrain from travelling internationally due to the presence of the highly infectious omicron variant of coronavirus in many countries.