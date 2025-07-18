A Farewell Letter to My Brothers & Sisters of St. Kitts and Nevis

From the Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan)

My dear Kittitian and Nevisian brothers and sisters,

After seven and a half unforgettable years on these shores, the time has come for me to say farewell—not as a stranger leaving, but as a friend returning home, carrying the spirit of your islands in my heart.

St. Kitts and Nevis has been the longest and most meaningful posting of my diplomatic career. From my first days as Counselor, through my years as Deputy Head of Mission, to these past four years as Ambassador, I have had the unique privilege of growing alongside your nation. Like a long-distance run up Brimstone Hill, it has been both challenging and deeply rewarding—a journey of endurance, vision, and shared purpose.

This land has taught me the beauty of persistence. My daily morning jogs—often accompanied by the rising sun and the sound of waves—reminded me each day of the quiet strength and hope that lives in every corner of this Federation. You, the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, have shown me that even in the face of global adversity, we can move forward with dignity, unity, and faith.

Together, we weathered the storm of COVID-19, supporting each other through the darkest days. We then rose with renewed energy: launching initiatives for solid waste management, digital identity programs, renewable energy, women’s empowerment projects, mental health services and layer chicken breeder farm and hatchery.

Also, we celebrated the design of the JNF Climate Smart Hospital, the completion of the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park in Nevis, and the compassion of our Taiwan Medical Team from the Taipei Veterans General Hospital, which offered free clinics across the islands.

One of the most rewarding responsibilities was nurturing the bridge of education between our peoples. Over 90 Kittitian and Nevisian students have received Taiwan scholarships under my watch, and I know they will return to serve your country with knowledge, confidence, and pride. Our Mandarin language programs continue to open new doors, and I hope many more will discover the value of learning and cultural exchange.

It was my great honor to host Taiwan Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung’s first visit last year to witness the opening of the chicken farm and hatchery in Bayford; to welcome Minister Joseph Wu’s special envoy delegation in celebration of the 40th anniversary of diplomatic ties between our two nations in 2023; and most memorably, to accompany President Tsai Ing-wen during her 2019 state visit. President Tsai was the first Taiwan President to set foot on the island of Nevis, where she attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the Pinney’s Beach Park Project – an inspiring moment that reflected Taiwan’s genuine connection to all parts of the Federation.

Much like your local rum, aged to perfection under the Caribbean sun, our bilateral friendship has only grown richer and more refined with time. And like a tree bearing mangoes and coconuts—rooted deeply yet generous to all—our relationship continues to nourish both our peoples, season after season.

My dear brothers and sisters, as I prepare to leave, I wish to thank you—from government partners to grassroots community leaders, from students to civil servants, from business owners to everyday citizens. You welcomed me into your lives with openness and respect. You made me feel at home.

My hope for St. Kitts and Nevis is as steady as my heartbeat during a long run: that your democracy stays vibrant, your youth continue to dream boldly, and your nation remains a beacon of peace, sustainability and innovation in the Caribbean and the world.

This is not goodbye, but see you again. I may be leaving physically, but my bond with this land will endure. Taiwan will always stand with St. Kitts and Nevis—as a partner, a friend, and a family.

With heartfelt gratitude and lasting affection,

Sincerely yours,

Michael Chau-Horng Lin

Ambassador

Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in St. Kitts and Nevis

July 18, 2025

Related