33 new COVID cases and one more death in St Kitts and Nevis

By: Staff Writer

St. Kitts and Nevis has recorded another COVID-19 death bringing the total number to 32 since the pandemic reached the borders of the Federation.

With the highly transmissible Omicron variant presently in circulation in the country, there have been several hospitalizations, and the COVID-19 Situation Report No.661 as of Sunday 23rd January, 2022 stated that three more persons had succumbed to the Coronavirus.

In today’s report the death toll increased by 1.

The country has recorded 5, 303 positive cases in total with 4,669 recoveries. There are 602 active cases as of 24th January, 2022.

With a high vaccination rate, one of the highest in the Caribbean region, with 76.4 percent of the target population double vaxxed and 82 percent who have received at least one jab.