21 year old gunned down in Stoney Ground Anguilla

By: Staff Writer

The authorities in Anguilla are investigating the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old male, who was shot dead in Stoney Ground this morning (Sunday, 26 October).

According to the Royal Anguilla Police Force, the incident occurred shortly after 11 am at a home on The Lane.

When officers and EMT personnel arrived at the scene, the victim was found unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead at the location.

A full investigation is ongoing and the authorities have urged anyone with information to come forward to assist with inquiries.

The latest fatal shooting marks the 11th homicide that Anguilla has recorded since the start of 2025.

Anyone with information on criminal activity can call police on 911, (264) 497-2333 or 497-5333